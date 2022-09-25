Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station

One person was shot multiple times, police say
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station(Marshall Police Department)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who was transported to a hospital by the Marshall Fire Department.

This investigation is in the early stages, but police say there is no continuing threat to the community as a result of this incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Left: Picture from the school district - Right: Picture student sent to mother
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway

Latest News

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia
Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
Bossier City police seek information about armed robbery, home invasion
Bossier City police seek information about armed robbery, home invasion
1 person shot multiple times at Marshall gas station
1 person shot multiple times at Marshall gas station
Man with life-threatening gunshot wounds dropped off at fire station
Man with life-threatening gunshot wounds dropped off at fire station