Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who was transported to a hospital by the Marshall Fire Department.

This investigation is in the early stages, but police say there is no continuing threat to the community as a result of this incident.

