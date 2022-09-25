Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) scores on a 57-yard touchdown against New Mexico.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) scores on a 57-yard touchdown against New Mexico.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) closed out the month of September with a 38-0 shutout against New Mexico (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Tigers gained 633 yards of total offense to 88 yards for the Lobos.

The longest play of the game for New Mexico was a 38-yard catch by Jaden Hullaby. The Lobos were just 1-for-9 on third downs and only had two first downs all game.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was efficient, going 24-for-29 passing for 279 yards. However, Daniels did leave the game late in the third quarter due to an injury.

Running back Noah Cain had 11 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Armoni Goodwin also left the game with an injury.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was 9-for-10 for 135 yards and a touchdown. Nussmeier’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. extended the Tigers’ streak of consecutive touchdown passes to 46 games, the longest in school history.

The Tigers will head to Alabama for the first true road game to take on the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Left: Picture from the school district - Right: Picture student sent to mother
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
BCPD are looking for man possibly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion.
BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion

Latest News

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Tiger Stadium
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking onto field during game, officials say
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern