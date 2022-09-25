Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot to death late Saturday night (Sept. 24) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Lorenzo Stuart. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said Stuart was found around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Louis Street when deputies responded to reports of gunfire.

No suspect or motive in the killing has been disclosed. Detectives investigating the fatal shooting ask that anyone with information contact them at (800) 743-7433 or submit tips online here.

