Isolated showers late following a hot and humid Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected this evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s.

Tropical Storm Ian is quickly intensifying in the Central Caribbean Sea and will likely be a hurricane very soon. At this time he is forecast to make landfall in Florida as either a category 2 or category 3 storm. We will continue to keep watch as the storm progresses.

The extended forecast is looking much more like what Fall should feel like in the ArkLaTex. Highs begin the week in the upper-80s and trickle down into the low-80s by the end of the week, it’ll feel really nice. Lows could be chilly though during the morning hours.

