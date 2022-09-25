Isolated showers late following a hot and humid Sunday

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected this evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s.

Tropical Storm Ian is quickly intensifying in the Central Caribbean Sea and will likely be a hurricane very soon. At this time he is forecast to make landfall in Florida as either a category 2 or category 3 storm. We will continue to keep watch as the storm progresses.

The extended forecast is looking much more like what Fall should feel like in the ArkLaTex. Highs begin the week in the upper-80s and trickle down into the low-80s by the end of the week, it’ll feel really nice. Lows could be chilly though during the morning hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Left: Picture from the school district - Right: Picture student sent to mother
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
Bradley Schneider
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
FILE - Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in "One Flew Over...
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies

Latest News

Some isolated showers possible today
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Hot and humid tomorrow until the cold front moves in
Fall conditions on the way this week
Hot Sunday with a chance of rain
Austin's Saturday Evening Weather Update
Hot and humid tomorrow until the cold front moves in
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update