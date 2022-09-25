Ask the Doctor
House fire reported in Shreveport

Bossier City firefighters fought attic fire about the same time
(File photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m.

Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to 10 and 2, respectively, dispatch records show.

About the same time, firefighters on the other side of the Red River were summoned to an attic fire.

It occurred at a condo at Village at the Downs in the 5700 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City.

No injuries and no major damage were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

