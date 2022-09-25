Ask the Doctor
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

Crime scene located in Martin Luther King neighborhood
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at fire station 6, on David Raines Road.

On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch bringing them to fire station 6 on David Raines Road. When officers arrived they learned an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot with a semi-auto weapon on his right side.

The vehicle left before officers arrived on the scene.

The victim refused to cooperate with the police investigation. They were unable to get a description of the car or the suspects. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate the scene of the shooting at Audrey Lane and Thomas E Howard Drive in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Investigators discovered multiple shell casings at the intersection.

SPD has no suspects at this time and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this event, please call the SPD at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

