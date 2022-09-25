The first real Fall week is upon us!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! This may be Summer’s last stand, at least for the time being because we have the most beautiful Fall week ahead and I am so excited. But first, we have seen some isolated showers this afternoon and that is due to the cold front that is moving through the ArkLaTex. Some lingering showers will hold on during the overnight hours but they will be very isolated in nature. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s for most of the area with some cloud cover holding on too.

Tomorrow, beautiful weather. Highs in the upper-80s are expected, right near average for this time of year. What clouds we will see tomorrow will fizzle out by the noon hour. Sunny, comfortable, and seasonable afternoon hours will be great for you to enjoy after work or school. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s. Clear skies tomorrow night will allow for some killer stargazing, specifically if you want to take a look at Jupiter! The solar system’s largest planet will be the closest it has been in decades to Earth tomorrow night and will appear very large and bright in the night sky, check it out! It will not appear this big and bright again for over 10 years.

Turning now to the Tropics, Ian continues to develop and is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a category 1 hurricane after intensifying into a major category 4 storm. We will continue to monitor.

The rest of the week is looking great. Highs in the 80s, and maybe the upper 70s and sunny skies. Lows during the mornings might be a bit chilly.

