Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

Game between McKinley High and Northside High
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23.

The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams.

According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are unsure as to why the fight started. Until that determination can be made, they are holding off on taking disciplinary action.

The LHSAA is also waiting to make a determination about the ruling of the game.

