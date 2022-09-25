Fatal wreck; 1 dead, 5 injured in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine, Parish.

On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 6, west of Many. When they arrived they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 GMC Acadia, driven by Stacy Martone, 51, was traveling westbound on La Hwy. 6 when they crossed the center line. Martone’s vehicle collided head-on with a 2016 Cadillac CTS.

The Cadillac was occupied by five passengers; Hogan, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver, a 4-year-old passenger, and a 6-year-old passenger, all of whom were unrestrained, had sustained severe injuries. An additional 2-year-old passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries. All were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Martone sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples have been gathered and submitted for analysis.

The cause of this crash is currently under investigation.

“While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences,” says Casey Wallace of LSP. “Not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.”

In 2022, Troop E Troopers investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 39 fatalities.

