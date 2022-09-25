Ask the Doctor
Community leaders educate Baton Rouge residents on how to help fight blight

Baton Rouge neighbors spent a full day learning how to help fight blight in our communities.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge neighbors spent a full day learning how to help fight blight in our communities.

The workshop was held at the River Center branch library, hosted in partnership with the safe hopeful neighborhoods and the city parish. Organizers say there is a $4.5 million initiative that will help tackle blight in the city.

“We’re going to be cleaning up junk trash and debris, we’re going to be taking care of un-mowed lawns and we are going to be taking up some of the hazardous waste in our neighborhoods like tires and abandoned vehicles,” said the Director of Community Revitalization, Marlee Pittman.

The investment will help turn blighted properties into community areas, affordable housing, or businesses.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says a GIS mapping tool and community surveys will help to identify which of those areas need the most attention.

“We address blight by looking at our data, and so data reveals the problems, or the problem areas and data also provides us with the solutions,” said Mayor Broome.

This event is another way to bring together members of communities that want to see and make a change.

“I believe when you have the community working collaboratively, whether it’s nonprofits, whether it’s our resident leaders working collaboratively, with local governments, you get better results,” said Broome.

Residents can make requests for blight removal by calling 311.

