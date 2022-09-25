Ask the Doctor
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping

(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish.

The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population.

”The importance of the rabies. Of course we live in Northwest Louisiana. So, we have a lot of variants. So, to protect your animal it’s always great especially if they’re out and about in the wilderness or even if an animal comes up and interacts with them in your backyard. It’s always great to be protected,” said Kelvin Samuel, assistant director.

The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon.

