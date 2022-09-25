BCPD: Man suspected of armed robbery, home invasion sought

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who is allegedly involved in a home invasion on Benton Road.

On Sept. 24, the BCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened on Sept. 22. The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.

Anyone with information is asked to call either, Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or BCPD at 318-741-8611.

