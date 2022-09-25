Ask the Doctor
BCPD: Man suspected of armed robbery, home invasion sought

BCPD are looking for man possibly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion.
BCPD are looking for man possibly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who is allegedly involved in a home invasion on Benton Road.

On Sept. 24, the BCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened on Sept. 22. The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.

Anyone with information is asked to call either, Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or BCPD at 318-741-8611.

