Hot and humid weekend leading into a comfortable week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The warm and comfortable weather has left us as today is going to be hot and humid! Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected today and that will continue tomorrow. Heat index values, the feels like temperature, will likely hit the triple digits during the afternoon hours. Sunny skies will dominate the region with cloud cover building during the evening hours, and lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Tomorrow will be very similar with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index values will, once again, be approaching the triple-digit values. More cloud cover will be present and there is a slight chance for some showers during the late afternoon hours. These will be heat driven as usual. Lows tomorrow night will likely drop to the low-70s and upper-60s.

Taking a look at the tropics. Post-tropical storm Fiona has made landfall near Halifax. Closer to home, Tropical Storm Ian continues to grow in the Central Caribbean Sea. Ian is forecast to become a hurricane and eventually make his way into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is forecast to happen on the western coast of Florida. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

The extended forecast is looking nice, next week sees highs in the upper-80s to start off the week. Eventually getting into the low-80s with the mornings being chilly at times.

