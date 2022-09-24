Ask the Doctor
Fall conditions on the way this week

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid ArkLaTex weekend is ongoing but this might be the last couple of real humid days for the relatively near future. Highs today reached the mid-90s and yes, feels like temperatures did reach the triple-digits in some parts of the region. Hazy and smoky conditions were observed over Shreveport/Bossier City this afternoon, other than that, sunny skies dominated. Tonight, some clouds will appear, lows will drop to the low-70s and it will be humid.

Tomorrow will be much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-60s.

Tropical Storm Ian is quickly intensifying in the Central Caribbean Sea and will likely be a hurricane by tomorrow. At this time he is forecast to make landfall in Florida as either a category 2 or category 3 storm. We will continue to keep watch as the storm progresses.

The extended forecast is looking much more like what Fall should feel like in the ArkLaTex. Highs begin the week in the upper-80s and trickle down into the low-80s by the end of the week, it’ll feel really nice. Lows could be chilly though during the morning hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

