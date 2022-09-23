Willis-Knighton recognized by Forbes in their America’s Best-in-State Employers list

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton has been recognized in Forbe’s annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employer list, the only northwest Louisiana health system in the top 20.

The award was presented by Forbes and Statista, the world’s leading statistics portal. The complete list can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

“Willis-Knighton is not just a great place to receive care, it’s also a great place to work for people who share our mission to continuously improve the health and well-being of the people we serve,” says Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton president and CEO. “We are proud to receive this recognition by Forbes. It is a testament to our commitment to providing a work environment where individuals can thrive and grow personally and professionally. We are honored that our colleagues recommend care at Willis-Knighton to their families and friends.”

70,000 workers in U.S. companies with more than 500 employers were asked to rate their employers on a variety of things, including work environment, the competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, and openness to telecommuting. Employees were also asked how likely they’d recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations outside of their own.

