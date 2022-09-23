Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year.

Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition.

“This is a really big honor for us because this is the first time our airport has been selected,” he said.

This airport is considered a medium-sized operation for the state of Arkansas. Merhlich says he believes the extra work being done is what made them stand out.

“Certainly major construction with the terminal building, the efforts we put in bringing more airline services to the community. Also the fact we have been working to clean up the airport, make repairs and make it more accessible for the community,” he said.

Merhlich says the award further represents the strategic goal of positioning Texarkana for future economic growth. The Arkansas Airport Operators Association was incorporated in 1985 with the purpose of serving the interest of the owners and operators of all airports in Arkansas.

“It’s always good to see the folks across the state would recognize us as the best,” said Merhlich.

