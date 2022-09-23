Ask the Doctor
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete

Both have been placed on administrative leave
Bradley Schneider
Bradley Schneider(Shreveport Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named.

On Sept. 23, the SPD announced that two officers that were involved in a shooting incident on Aug. 25, have been placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation of the event.

On Aug. 25th, Officers Gwin and Gill were called out to a disorderly person report on Kings Highway. When they discovered Schneider holding a machete. The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and succeeded in convincing Schneider to drop the weapon.

The situation turned bad when Schneider picked his machete back up and charged the officers. They proceeded to shoot him three times in the lower body.

SPD says it is the policy for any officers involved in shootings to be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

