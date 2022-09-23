Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School lunch is an important part of a student’s day, and what’s being served at some Caddo Parish Schools has one mother furious.

Tiffany Hyde has four children who attend three different schools in the parish. She says all of them have complained to her about the quality of the food. Hyde says the following pictures were sent to her by her children.

Autoplay Caption

She says many times the food doesn’t look edible, is expired, is unidentifiable or is an insufficient portion.

“That to me was a huge slap in the face. When I looked at the quality, then I looked at the serving sizes of it I was like, ‘This isn’t enough,’” said Hyde.

She voiced her concerns to the Caddo Parish School Board and then spoke with Director of Child Nutrition Programs for Caddo Schools, Kashundra Lynch, about improving the meals.

“I have seen some pictures and I can agree that every plate prepared does not meet the standards that we can achieve for Caddo Parish Schools. I’ve talked with the managers, we’ve had meetings. I’ve talked with the staff, so they know the expectation.”

However, Lynch says some of the photos aren’t an accurate representation of what is offered to students.

“Keep in mind, Caddo Parish Students grades nine through 12 are allowed to do offer vs. serve. Although for high school kids there are five components. The high schoolers are able to choose three [food items] if they want to, leaving that plate looking kind of scarce. It’s not a good depiction of what we’re actually preparing for the students,” she said.

Lynch provided photos of lunches she says were served at schools on Friday, Sept. 23.

Autoplay Caption

“I would like some positive views to be shown, not just those schools that have fallen short. I’m getting with them and I’m making sure that we’re improving the standards. We’re not perfect but we do have a standard, and we’re going to renew ourselves and win back the trust and respect of the parent.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.