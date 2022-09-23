Ask the Doctor
Man indicted on murder charge over death of teenager killed by stray bullet

The gunfire arose during what authorities described as a rolling shootout
(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man now stands formally charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

A Caddo grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Kenmiccael Dano Ray on a charge of second-degree murder, the Caddo district attorney’s office announced Thursday, Sept. 22.

Ray is accused of firing the stray bullet that struck Landry Faith Anglin, mortally wounding the teenager, as she was playing in a residence in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of May 1. The gunfire arose during what authorities described as a rolling shootout.

Ray is one of three people whom police arrested. He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he is being held on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use weapon. His bond on the weapons charge is set at $500,000; there’s no bond set on the murder charge, online records show.

