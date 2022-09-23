Ask the Doctor
Houston kidnapping suspect apprehended at Holly Hill roundabout

Heavy police presence along West Prien Lake Road at the Holly Hill roundabout
By Jillian Corder
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston kidnapping suspect was apprehended in Lake Charles Friday morning.

The suspect was shot in the leg when the woman he had kidnapped took possession of his gun during a short police chase, authorities said.

Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, Louisiana, was arrested on one count of second-degree kidnapping; one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon; and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1.2 million.

Strickland also has outstanding felony warrants out of Houston on charges of retaliation and continuous violation against family (domestic).

The Lake Charles Police Department was notified at 9 a.m. Friday by Houston Police that Strickland may be in the Lake Charles area in a 2018 Jeep Compass, which belonged to the woman he allegedly kidnapped, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

The vehicle was located in the 2500 block of Golden Nugget Boulevard with a man and woman inside, Fondel said.

When authorities moved in on the vehicle, Strickland fled the area at a high rate of speed, striking a police unit, Fondel said. The vehicle circled the area, then headed in the wrong direction toward L’Auberge Boulevard, onto West Prien Lake Road and in the direction of the Holly Hill roundabout.

When officers moved to apprehend the suspect, they saw he had a gunshot to his right leg. Strickland was treated at a local hospital, then released into police custody.

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1311.

