Hot weekend, but comfortable conditions return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fall is here, but fall-like temperature aren’t, at least not yet. After a hot weekend we’ll turn much more comfortable behind a cold front next week. Mostly quiet weather will continue locally, but the tropics remain active with the possibility of a hurricane striking Florida next week.

For the rest of today we’ll be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

This evening looks quiet and pleasant for outdoor plans. If you’re headed to a high school football game plan on warm, but dry conditions. Temperatures will be falling through the 80s this evening and eventually settling into the upper 60s to low 70s by morning.

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. We’ll turn a little more humid again and the afternoon is looking hot with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s in most areas. Sunday will be hot again in the mid 90s with just a slim chance of a late day shower.

A cold front arriving Sunday night will be the start of a comfortable work week ahead. Temperatures on Monday will still reach the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will not be an issue.

Temperatures Monday night will drop back into the 60s. Tuesday will be pleasantly warm in the mid 80s.

Another push of comfortable air settles in for midweek bringing temperatures down just a little bit more. We’ll wrap up the week with afternoon highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the 50s.

All of next week is looking sunny and dry.

Tropical Depression #9 formed today in the Caribbean. It’s forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the weekend south of Cuba and then turn north toward the eastern Gulf or Florida through the first half of next week. A strike along the Gulf coast of Florida looks probable by the middle of next week as a major hurricane. There is a chance it could go east through the Bahamas or perhaps take a western track toward the Florida panhandle or Alabama. Right now it doesn’t appear to be any threat to Louisiana or the ArkLaTex.

Hurricane Fiona will track into eastern Canada over the weekend. It will lose it’s tropical characteristics, but remain a strong non-tropical low pressure with significant impacts possible. Tropical Storm Gaston continues to meander over the north Atlantic and should fizzle out in the next few days with no impacts to land. In the far eastern Atlantic Tropical Depression #10 also formed today off the west coast of Africa. It’s expected to be short-lived and remain just offshore. It will be a race between it and TD #9 in the Caribbean for the next named storm. Hermine and Ian are the next 2 on the list.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.