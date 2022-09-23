Furry Friends Friday: Bossier City Animal Shelter brings Buddy to make friends

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Animal Shelter (BCAS) brings in Buddy to meet the KSLA staff and to help find him a new home.

On Sept. 23, Buddy was brought in to meet and greet everyone in the courtyard of KSLA. Buddy was found two weeks ago in a Super1 foods parking lot. He was hit by a car and broke his leg. A vet decided it was best to give him an amputation and BCAS is looking to find him a medical foster or adoptee. His recovery is expected to take two weeks.

Buddy is a sweet playful puppy with long lanky legs, so he will likely be tall. He also loves to snuggle!

You can meet Buddy or other pet residents at the BCAS, located at 3217 Old Shed Road, Bossier City. The shelter even recommends you bring your own pets to make sure everyone gets along.

For more information, visit BCAS’s Facebook, or call (318) 741-8499.

