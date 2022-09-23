Free COVID Vaccination Event being hosted by Center Trades and Labor Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A pop-up vaccination event will be providing free COVID vaccines and boosters.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Center Trades and Labor Council alongside Vicinity, and AFL-CIO will be hosting a pop-up COVID vaccine clinic with free transportation and snacks.

There will be a $100 Gift Card for 50 Individuals receiving 1st or 2nd Shot or 1st Booster. Limit of 2 per household.

Persons who received Gift Cards from previous events are not eligible to receive a Gift Card.

Vaccines will be provided by LSU Health.

Available vaccines:

1st or 2nd shot of the vaccine or the 1st or 2nd boosters for both Pfizer or Moderna.

Clinic 1: Ages 5-11

Clinic 2: Ages 12+

Where: 7288 Greenwood Road, Suite 116, Shreveport, Louisiana.

For free transportation, call 318-347-9012 to schedule.

Transportation is provided by iShuttle.

Parental/Guardian consent is required for anyone under the age of 18.

