Feeling like Fall soon, plus a Tropical update

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Not going to be as uncomfortable today but it will still be hot. Sunny skies continue to dominate as the high pressure is still over us, highs today will reach the low-90s. We will likely not see much in terms of cloud cover, even this afternoon when it is typical for puffy clouds to pop up, thanks to lower humidity. Lows tonight will drop to the very low-70s, one of the last few days in this forecast where the lows will be that high.

This weekend? Back to the uncomfortable heat with highs in the upper-90s. Heat index values will likely reach the low triple digits and it will be sunny for most of the day. I’m putting a 20% chance for some showers during the afternoon on both days. Lows Saturday night will drop to the low-70s, Sunday, upper-60s.

We have been discussing this Invest 98-L which is in the south Caribbean. It is expected that this will become a tropical depression in the next 48 hours or so. Tropical models have tightened up their consensus a bit and are putting the storm, whatever it becomes, making landfall on the western coast of Florida. This may change as it is still quite a few days out, we’ll keep you updated.

The extended forecast is looking much more like fall with highs next week in the 80s, even the low-80s on some days. Cool mornings are making a comeback too!

