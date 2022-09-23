Fashion Prize Runway Brunch walks the catwalk at Phoenix 2.0

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club.

On Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pheonix 2.0, five designer finalists who were selected on Sept. 17, will be competing to win the grand prize of $5,000.

Designers will be required to produce a collection of six looks for the final runway. The designers have been provided with critiques, peer support, and an opportunity to work with industry professionals.

The Finalists:

Amy Treme Designs, Shreveport, LA.

Real Gunkie, Terrytown, LA.

Donna Strebeck, Haughton, LA.

Darien O’Neal Designs, Mardela Springs, MD.

odAOMO, New Orleans, LA.

Judges:

The judges will be flown in from across the country to select the 2022 Fashion Prize Winner.

Bobby Lee, VIVYD Magazine.

Kim & Keyondra Lockett, Jolie Noire.

Karissa Mitchell, Fashion & Beauty Editor, Teen Vogue.

Two ticket types will be available:

$65 General Admission, which includes a free drink and the full brunch and access to the runway fashion show.

$150 VIP, which includes two free drinks, brunch, access to the designers and models, multiple floors of the venue, a swag bag (with items totaling over the cost of the ticket), stage seating at the runway walk, and more.

To purchase tickets for the Fashion Prize event or any of the other Prize Fest events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prize-fest-2022-a-film-food-music-fashion-and-comedy-festival-tickets-317357895007

For more information about Prize fest, visit https://prizefest.com/fashion/

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.