Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts

A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.(Beverly Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning.

Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Friday morning he decided to take a walk to a police station, where he was found by the side door.

In a Facebook post, the Beverly Police Department said they and other local agencies came together to rescue the displaced seal. They were able to get him into a wildlife carrier and transport him to an aquarium.

He’ll be evaluated there, then released back into the wild where he’ll hopefully have no more run-ins with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim's vehicle shot at as he travelled towards La-3132.
Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

Latest News

Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man's vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
Pahoa man Jason Freitas reels in 250-pound marlin off his kayak in South Kona.
Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week