CPSO: Shreveport man arrested for child pornography

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced that cybercrime detectives have discovered videos and images of child pornography on a man’s device.

On Sept. 22, CPSO made an announcement on Facebook that Terrance Thompson, 26, was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing pornographic videos and photos of children. The material showed children as young as 3-years-old to 4-years-old involved in sexual intercourse with adults.

During the investigation, so far six files have been discovered in his possession.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for 6 counts of pornography involving juveniles. According to CPSO, more charges could follow as the investigation continues.

Facebook post:

