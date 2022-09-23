Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital

A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.

A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.(KSLA)
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.(KSLA)
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.(KSLA)

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital (the deputy, as well as the driver and passenger in the pickup). It’s unclear at this time how severe those injuries might be.

As of about 2 p.m., Grimmett Drive was closed between Hearne Avenue and Freestate Boulevard as first responders worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim's vehicle shot at as he travelled towards La-3132.
Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
Sabine Parish man dies in collision of tractor, loaded log truck