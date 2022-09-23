Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.

A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (KSLA)

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital (the deputy, as well as the driver and passenger in the pickup). It’s unclear at this time how severe those injuries might be.

As of about 2 p.m., Grimmett Drive was closed between Hearne Avenue and Freestate Boulevard as first responders worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

