Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police Chief following demotion

FILE PHOTO: On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Sgt. Christopher Estess (at podium) became Bossier City Police Chief.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing former Bossier Police has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16

Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.

Below is the information Breedlove sent to the board on Thursday, Sept. 22:

Below are the exhibits to the board:

According to state law, the person up for removal should be notified and afforded “an opportunity to be heard.”

During the special meeting held on Sept. 16, City Attorney Charles Jacobs gave several reasons for his removal, including a “consistent failure” to communicate departmental decisions to the mayor, and a “consistent failure” to manage/supervise his personnel and absences during normal business hours.

His removal from the board took place following the FBI’s arrest of Sgt. Harold B.J. Sandford, on embezzling and drug charges.

Estess remains employed by the Bossier City Police Department.

