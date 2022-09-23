2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A shooting in Parker County is linked to two juveniles planning to kill family members, according to Parker County Sheriff’s CID.

Sheriff’s deputies found a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was located lying underneath the the juvenile. Her 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Parker County Sherriff’s Office.

Parker County investigators said the juvenile suspect planned the shootings with a Lufkin juvenile female. The Lufkin juvenile female planned to murder her father, but did not go through with the plan, according to Parker County Sheriff’s CID. For several weeks the two planned to murder family members. Investigators say the Parker County juvenile also planned to kill the family pets.

Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. at a residence in northwest Parker County sheriff’s investigators said the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself. The pair had planned for the Parker County juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident. Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have charged the Lufkin juvenile with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals by air ambulance.

