Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Urban farmers’ market in the works

One goal of Urban Proper is to give downtown Shreveport an artesian-style grocery
Work is underway to convert 620 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport into a brick-and-mortar-style...
Work is underway to convert 620 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport into a brick-and-mortar-style farmers' market where vendors would be able to sell produce and other foods, floral merchandise and a host of other assorted goods year-round.(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Efforts are in the works to develop a brick-and-mortar-style farmers’ market where vendors would be able to sell produce and other foods, floral merchandise and a host of other assorted goods year-round.

One goal of Urban Proper is to give downtown Shreveport businesses and residents an artesian-style grocery for all of their home/inventory needs. Another aim is to give local distributors the chance for success, as they say community support can be scarce in Shreveport/Bossier City.

[Farmers’ markets within 250 miles of Shreveport]

Tonya Yates’ idea is to create an urban market at 620 Texas St. in a vein similar to the concept on which she designed the look of the historic Zodiag Building next door at 616 Texas St. into the shops of Refine Design Decor Boutiques, according to a Downtown Shreveport post. That space now is filled with a variety of vendors selling women’s and children’s clothing, handbags and jewelry, vintage items, paper goods and art, candles and more.

The initial buildout for the Urban Proper building is expected to be finished over the next several weeks. At that point, Yates plans to host a viewing of the venue for potential tenants.

Much like the setup of Refine Design, the Downtown Shreveport post states, the Urban Proper vendors will not need to be present to sell their goods. Instead, the space will have its own staffers during all business hours and a point-of-sale system that the vendor will be able to tag into and pay rent, check inventory and be paid as products are purchased. The house will retain 10% of sales to pay for staffers and utilities, cleaning, the alarm system and other administrative needs.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Large police presence on Looney Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street

Latest News

SFD responds to massive fire on Texas Avenue.
2-alarm fire in downtown Shreveport
Police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death; Allie Rice laid to rest
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze downtown behind The Blind Tiger
Miller County Courthouse
Miller County Courthouse reopening soon after flood damage from winter storm