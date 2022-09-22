Urban farmers’ market in the works

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Efforts are in the works to develop a brick-and-mortar-style farmers’ market where vendors would be able to sell produce and other foods, floral merchandise and a host of other assorted goods year-round.

One goal of Urban Proper is to give downtown Shreveport businesses and residents an artesian-style grocery for all of their home/inventory needs. Another aim is to give local distributors the chance for success, as they say community support can be scarce in Shreveport/Bossier City.

[Farmers’ markets within 250 miles of Shreveport]

Tonya Yates’ idea is to create an urban market at 620 Texas St. in a vein similar to the concept on which she designed the look of the historic Zodiag Building next door at 616 Texas St. into the shops of Refine Design Decor Boutiques, according to a Downtown Shreveport post. That space now is filled with a variety of vendors selling women’s and children’s clothing, handbags and jewelry, vintage items, paper goods and art, candles and more.

The initial buildout for the Urban Proper building is expected to be finished over the next several weeks. At that point, Yates plans to host a viewing of the venue for potential tenants.

Much like the setup of Refine Design, the Downtown Shreveport post states, the Urban Proper vendors will not need to be present to sell their goods. Instead, the space will have its own staffers during all business hours and a point-of-sale system that the vendor will be able to tag into and pay rent, check inventory and be paid as products are purchased. The house will retain 10% of sales to pay for staffers and utilities, cleaning, the alarm system and other administrative needs.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.