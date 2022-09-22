Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers

There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3...
There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and 2-2-2 on Sept. 6.

Lottery officials said there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Lottery officials said that stretch of drawings was “unprecedented,” with the triple number combinations being some of the most chosen by players.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Pick 3 winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Victim's vehicle shot at as he travelled towards La-3132.
Man shot 3 times while driving down W. 70th

Latest News

Fiona aims for Bermuda. (PUERTO RICO NATIONAL POLICE/@CAPTCARLOSBENITEZ&#X2F/INSTAGRAM/GOVERNOR...
Puerto Rico deals with Hurricane Fiona aftermath as Bermuda prepares
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Kentucky student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
Reagan Hancock’s parents recall night of daughter’s death