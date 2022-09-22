Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stands after a massive fire that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s steps away from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage.

“Some of the roof did catch on fire but the firefighters put it out immediately,” he said.

Michael Caldwell recalls going to the Chicago nightclub that’s right next door. That building is vacant but has some visible wall damage.

“I remember this being one of the top clubs here in Shreveport-Bossier called ‘Bana,’ then they changed the name of it to Chicago. It used to be upstairs and downstairs,” he said.

According to the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, the Humpfrees building has a lot of history. It dates back to the late 1800′s and was once known as a hangout spot.

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson says the building was in the works of making a comeback.

“The goal was to preserve it and put it back into use, multipurpose, a little bit of commercial at the bottom, residential in the middle and some event space at the top,” he said.

Jackson said today they are already having a discussion about what happens next with this building.

The day after the fire, Jackson released a statement about the incident:

“On yesterday (September 21, 2022) many of us watched with disbelief and sadness 114 Texas in downtown Shreveport went up in flames. While we do not know the cause of the fire, we do know that the fire damaged the structure beyond preservation. I can confirm for many months a group of developers, real estate professionals, state elected officials, and local elected officials have worked with the Louisiana Housing Corporation and Louisiana’s Office of Community Development to secure significant financial resources to rehabilitate the oldest remaining building in downtown Shreveport. Such support was affirmed as recently as last Wednesday (September 14,2022).

While it would have been easier to simply demolish the building as it had been proposed by some, those on the side preserving that which is unique to our city understood and supported the vision of a public-private-partnership to preserve the oldest remaining building in downtown Shreveport. No city “worth its salt” should ever prioritize another empty lot in downtown over its architectural and cultural heritage. Many Shreveport residents have fond memories of the former Humphries and other businesses at this establishment that made downtown a place people wanted to visit.

Downtown Shreveport is no stranger to devastating fires, as many can recall the 2009 fire that completely destroyed the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). What ultimately emerged was a community commitment to see a bigger and better community of Creatives. I believe that has served us well. As Caddo Parish Commissioner for downtown and the Louisiana Housing Corporation representative for this region, I am committed to continuing to work with the private development team, state officials, and local officials to secure financial resources to create the envisioned multi-use development in this location. I am also committed to supporting a development that compliments the architecture and integrity of downtown and places 114 Texas back into active commerce.

Thank you to the brave men and women of Shreveport’s Fire who have worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish this fire. Thank you to the men and women of the Shreveport Police who secured the perimeter. I do hope for a full investigation into the cause of the fire that destroyed this historic building.”

