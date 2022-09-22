Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens

World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes...
World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Variety Produce, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

According to the recall, the products contain undeclared egg allergens.

The company said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Products with best use buy dates of 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, 10/09/22 or with the UPC code of 0-45255-15221-0 are affected.

No illnesses have yet been reported from the product.

The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.
The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.(Food and Drug Administration)
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.(Food and Drug Administration)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
Capt. Russell Risden found a piece of history, was able to help preserve it, and share the...
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the United Nations Security Council Session...
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Footage of the building explosion in Chicago is being released as displaced residents question...
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies