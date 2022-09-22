REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Donate to breast cancer research on behalf of KSLA’s Doug Warner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to help raise money for breast cancer research and treatments, KSLA’s own Doug Warner is participating in the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser.
Community leaders throughout northwest Louisiana are participating in the annual campaign. Campaign Ambassadors across the country are “using the power of pink” to raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer.
This year, Warner is participating as a Campaign Ambassador for the fourth year in a row. Warner’s wife, Ashley, is a survivor of breast cancer. Parkway and Airline high schools are also participating in the campaign this year. The goal is to raise $75,000 for the American Cancer Society.
[Click here to donate on behalf of KSLA’s Doug Warner]
The campaign kicks off with a special event Thursday, Sept. 22 at Margaritaville in Bossier City.
Other Campaign Ambassadors from northwest Louisiana this year include:
- Joshua Copeland, AT&T
- Tigger Lyles, SWEPCO
- Willie Singleton, The Singleton Law Firm
- Juan Bryant, Logos and Life Community Church
- Tim Quinn, Argent Trust
- Chris Smith, CMS Investments, llc.
- Brad Nichols, Eagle Distributing of Shreveport
- Shane Cheatham, 318 Real Estate
- Chad James, Office Furniture Source
- Brent Smith, TITLE Boxing Club Shreveport
- Cameron King, Kings Collaborative
- Christopher Clarke, Superior’s Steakhouse
- Jeremiah Wales, Margaritaville Casino Resort
- Chris Cox, Thrash Construction Services
- Eddie Owens, WK Cancer Center
- Jonathan Wall, BOM Bank
- Jarrett Hammond, Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital
- Blake Franklin, Trouble Boxing Gym
- Jaques Dawkins, Certus Direct
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.