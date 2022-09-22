REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Donate to breast cancer research on behalf of KSLA’s Doug Warner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to help raise money for breast cancer research and treatments, KSLA’s own Doug Warner is participating in the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser.

Community leaders throughout northwest Louisiana are participating in the annual campaign. Campaign Ambassadors across the country are “using the power of pink” to raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer.

This year, Warner is participating as a Campaign Ambassador for the fourth year in a row. Warner’s wife, Ashley, is a survivor of breast cancer. Parkway and Airline high schools are also participating in the campaign this year. The goal is to raise $75,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The campaign kicks off with a special event Thursday, Sept. 22 at Margaritaville in Bossier City.

Other Campaign Ambassadors from northwest Louisiana this year include:

Joshua Copeland, AT&T

Tigger Lyles, SWEPCO

Willie Singleton, The Singleton Law Firm

Juan Bryant, Logos and Life Community Church

Tim Quinn, Argent Trust

Chris Smith, CMS Investments, llc.

Brad Nichols, Eagle Distributing of Shreveport

Shane Cheatham, 318 Real Estate

Chad James, Office Furniture Source

Brent Smith, TITLE Boxing Club Shreveport

Cameron King, Kings Collaborative

Christopher Clarke, Superior’s Steakhouse

Jeremiah Wales, Margaritaville Casino Resort

Chris Cox, Thrash Construction Services

Eddie Owens, WK Cancer Center

Jonathan Wall, BOM Bank

Jarrett Hammond, Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital

Blake Franklin, Trouble Boxing Gym

Jaques Dawkins, Certus Direct

