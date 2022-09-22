Reagan Hancock’s parents recall night of daughter’s death

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Reagan Hancock’s parents took the stand on Thursday, Sept. 22, recalling the night of their daughter’s death.

Taylor Parker is accused of killing Hancock and removing an unborn child from her womb.

The mother says she went to find Reagan after her husband couldn’t reach her. When the mother arrived at Reagan’s home, she says she saw a bloody handprint on the back door of the house. When she got inside, she found Reagan laying on the floor covered in blood.

The mother says she initially couldn’t find Reagan’s 3-year-old child, but the stepfather later found them in a different room.

