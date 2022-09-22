Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Police get call of active shooter at Mansfield High; no threat at this time

Police say everything at this time is safe and secure.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a call was made reporting an active shooter at Mansfield High School.

Police say everything at this time is safe and secure, investigators on the scene have not found anything at this time.

Crews have responded in mass numbers.

Authorities are looking into the source of the call.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Victim's vehicle shot at as he travelled towards La-3132.
Man shot 3 times while driving down W. 70th

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH LIVE: City-parish leaders to hold news conference on recent violent crime in BR
Mansfield High shooter threat call
Mansfield High shooter threat call
Flu shot clinic being held in Miller Co. on Sept. 27
NCAA infractions committee hands down ruling on LSU