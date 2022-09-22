Police get call of active shooter at Mansfield High; no threat at this time
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a call was made reporting an active shooter at Mansfield High School.
Police say everything at this time is safe and secure, investigators on the scene have not found anything at this time.
Crews have responded in mass numbers.
Authorities are looking into the source of the call.
