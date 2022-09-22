Man shot 3 times while driving down W. 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovered a man was been shot as he was driving toward LA-3132.

On Sept. 22, at 11:29 p.m., SPD responded to a dispatch for a shooting on W. 70th. When officers arrived they learned that a male victim was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed by him and fired shots at him.

The victim was shot twice in the arm and once in the lower back. The victim drifted off the roadway.

The man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

