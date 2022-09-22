Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Man shot 3 times while driving down W. 70th

The victim was shot as he traveled towards La-3132.
The victim was shot as he traveled towards La-3132.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovered a man was been shot as he was driving toward LA-3132.

On Sept. 22, at 11:29 p.m., SPD responded to a dispatch for a shooting on W. 70th. When officers arrived they learned that a male victim was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed by him and fired shots at him.

The victim was shot twice in the arm and once in the lower back. The victim drifted off the roadway.

The man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Abandoned home goes up in flames in the Queensborough neighborhood.
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood
South Highlands earns its third Blue Ribbon honor
2-alarm fire damages downtown building
2-alarm fire damages downtown building
Work is underway to convert 620 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport into a brick-and-mortar-style...
Urban farmers’ market in the works