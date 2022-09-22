Ask the Doctor
Man escapes from ICE processing center in Pine Prairie

Authorities say Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie.(Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Evangeline Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie.

Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with a light beard.

Authorities with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office say not to approach Lavrentev if located.

They ask anyone knowing Lavrentev’s location to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

