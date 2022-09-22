Ask the Doctor
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning.

KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools and shared that the shooting claims appear to have come from a robocall.

LSP added that troopers have been placed at the schools to monitor the situation as a precaution.

This comes less than a week after a similar false report at Bolton High School, where officials also discovered that several other law enforcement agencies around the country received similar calls. Investigators learned that the calls originated from a country in Africa, but it’s not known if the latest calls came from the same source.

These false reports are under investigation.

