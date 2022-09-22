Ask the Doctor
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire in the Queensborough neighborhood.

At 12:46 a.m. the SFD responded to a house fire call. When they arrived they found an abandoned house had caught fire.

The house was heavily damaged and had no utilities at the time of the fire.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

