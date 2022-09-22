Hot for the first Fall weekend - Keeping an eye on the Tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and Happy Fall! It will not feel like Fall but I am glad it is here, just a few hours away. Sunny skies are today’s main story; that changes going into next week but we’ll get to that. Highs today will reach the upper-90s again with heat index values, what it feels like, reaching the triple-digit mark in some places. A few clouds wouldn’t be surprising this afternoon and a pop-up shower is not off the table but is unlikely. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s and upper-60s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, a slightly cooler situation as a weak cold front will move through the region and bring us some humidity relief. Highs tomorrow are forecast to hit the low-90s, around average if not a few degrees above. Sunny skies again with some clouds during the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night drop to the upper-60s.

This weekend is looking sunny and hot for the most part. There is a 20% chance for some showers Sunday as another cold front is to move through the ArkLaTex. Looking ahead to next week, this cold front may bring the 80s back once again.

Now on a more serious note, we are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Wave 98-L, which is located just off the coast of South America in the Caribbean. It is believed that this will become a tropical depression in the coming days. The general consensus is that it will then move into the Gulf of Mexico and from there uncertainty about where it will eventually end up. This may be the first storm of the season to impact the mainland U.S. We will continue to watch and give you the First Alert when we have updates.

