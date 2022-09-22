Ask the Doctor
Flu shot clinic being held in Miller Co. on Sept. 27

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Health units across the State of Arkansas have begun stocking up with vaccines for the fast-approaching flu season.

Miller County Health Unit Administrator Julie Huntley says they received the vaccine Wednesday, Sept. 21 just in time for a major flu shot clinic next Tuesday, Sept. 27. In years past, the drive-thru clinic was held at the Four States Fair Grounds in Texarkana, but this year, the event will take place at the Miller County Health Unit, located in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

Huntley says the clinic is opened to anyone living in the ArkLaTex and at no cost, but those with insurance should bring their ID card.

“We are going to use the same strain as we did last year and we do encourage everybody to get the flu shot because once flu season hits, you want to be protected. It takes two weeks for the vaccine to build immunities,” Huntley said.

Huntley asked for those attending the clinic to wear short sleeve shirts.

The flu shot clinic is set for Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miller County Health Unit.

