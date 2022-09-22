Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Fall arrives this evening, but it won’t feel like it right away. Plus the latest on the tropics.

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Autumnal Equinox happens at 8:03 pm this evening signaling the beginning of astronomical fall. For the ArkLaTex, that doesn’t mean much in terms of cooler weather. We will see that by next week, although temperatures will remain on the warm side.

For the rest of today we’ll see mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100. At least the humidity has dropped a bit.

We’ll stay mainly clear and quiet heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool down nicely with overnight lows headed down into the low to mid 60s.

Friday looks sunny and not quite as hot. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s around I-30 to the low to mid 90s along and south of I-20.

We’ll stay hot over the weekend with highs returning to mid to upper 90s in most areas. Sunshine and mostly dry weather are expected with only a slim chance for a shower on Sunday ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front next week we’ll enjoy a nice stretch of warm, but otherwise quiet weather. The humidity will be be down along with the temperatures. Mornings will be most fall-like as we start in the 50s and 60s most of the week. Afternoons will be warm, but not necessarily hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics remain active with Category 4 Hurricane Fiona off the east coast of the U.S. Fiona is tracking to the north and is expected to hit eastern Canada over the weekend as perhaps one of the strongest storms there on record. The main impacts for the mainland U.S. will be large waves and dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

We’re still closely watching a disorganized area of low pressure that has formed in the southern Caribbean. It has a high chance of development in the next few days and could become our next named storm. With favorable conditions for intensification expected, there is growing concern that this could end up being a significant hurricane in the NW Caribbean by early next week. All indications are this storm will end up in the Gulf of Mexico, but a precise track, intensity, and impacts down the road remain very uncertain at this time. We’ll keep you First Alert about the evolution of this tropical system and where it’s expected to end up.

A couple of other areas much farther out into the Atlantic are also showing potential of development in the next 5 days.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Shreveport
Victim's vehicle shot at as he travelled towards La-3132.
Man shot 3 times while driving down W. 70th

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
Watching for tropical development in the Caribbean
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona
Keeping an eye on Invest 98-L
Hot for the first Fall weekend - Keeping an eye on the Tropics