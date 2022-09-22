Fall arrives this evening, but it won’t feel like it right away. Plus the latest on the tropics.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Autumnal Equinox happens at 8:03 pm this evening signaling the beginning of astronomical fall. For the ArkLaTex, that doesn’t mean much in terms of cooler weather. We will see that by next week, although temperatures will remain on the warm side.

For the rest of today we’ll see mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100. At least the humidity has dropped a bit.

We’ll stay mainly clear and quiet heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool down nicely with overnight lows headed down into the low to mid 60s.

Friday looks sunny and not quite as hot. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s around I-30 to the low to mid 90s along and south of I-20.

We’ll stay hot over the weekend with highs returning to mid to upper 90s in most areas. Sunshine and mostly dry weather are expected with only a slim chance for a shower on Sunday ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front next week we’ll enjoy a nice stretch of warm, but otherwise quiet weather. The humidity will be be down along with the temperatures. Mornings will be most fall-like as we start in the 50s and 60s most of the week. Afternoons will be warm, but not necessarily hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics remain active with Category 4 Hurricane Fiona off the east coast of the U.S. Fiona is tracking to the north and is expected to hit eastern Canada over the weekend as perhaps one of the strongest storms there on record. The main impacts for the mainland U.S. will be large waves and dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

We’re still closely watching a disorganized area of low pressure that has formed in the southern Caribbean. It has a high chance of development in the next few days and could become our next named storm. With favorable conditions for intensification expected, there is growing concern that this could end up being a significant hurricane in the NW Caribbean by early next week. All indications are this storm will end up in the Gulf of Mexico, but a precise track, intensity, and impacts down the road remain very uncertain at this time. We’ll keep you First Alert about the evolution of this tropical system and where it’s expected to end up.

A couple of other areas much farther out into the Atlantic are also showing potential of development in the next 5 days.

