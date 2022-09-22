Ask the Doctor
Coushatta under water boil advisory

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Coushatta.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Coushatta.(Source: Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The town of Coushatta is currently experiencing problems with its water supply.

On Sept. 22, Coushatta Water System announced a boil advisory for the entire town of Coushatta, Louisiana, due to a break in the water main.

The break in the main has caused low pressure below 20 PSI, because of these problems the water produced by the water system has questionable microbiological quality.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Coushatta Water System.

The Coushatta Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals- Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

