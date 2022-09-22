Ask the Doctor
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana issue for November ballot

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The issue of recreational marijuana use in the Natural State will now see itself on the November ballot.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court approved the ballot measure so the issue could be decided by voters in the upcoming election.

The move comes after Secretary of State John Thurston declared the measure “insufficient” the week prior. He explained the State Board of Election Commissioners did not certify the ballot title and popular name of the measure, citing Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-111.

In July, election officials announced Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group behind the petition for the measure, turned in the required number of valid signatures for the petition. It was then rejected in August due to concerns over the amount of THC allowed in edibles.

The group later filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, with Thurston certifying the title to be placed on the ballot less than a week later. However, it was unclear if the general election votes would be counted.

