Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

(WHSV)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, it’s also affecting locally-owned restaurants.

Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open.

Although the U.S. Labor Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was in July, some people are still feeling the pain in their pockets.

Seasonally adjusted changes from preceding monthFeb.
2022		Mar.
2022		Apr.
2022		May
2022		June
2022		July
2022		Aug.
2022		Unadjusted 12-mos. ended Aug. 2022
All items0.81.20.31.01.30.00.18.3
Food1.01.00.91.21.01.10.811.4
Food at home1.41.51.01.41.01.30.713.5
Food away from home0.40.30.60.70.90.70.98.0
Energy3.511.0-2.73.97.5-4.6-5.023.8
Energy commodities6.718.1-5.44.510.4-7.6-10.127.1
Gasoline (all types)6.618.3-6.14.111.2-7.7-10.625.6
Fuel Oil7.722.32.716.9-1.2-11.0-5.968.8
Energy services-0.41.81.33.03.50.12.119.8
Electricity-1.12.20.71.31.71.61.515.8
Utility (piped) gas service1.50.63.18.08.2-3.63.533.0
All items less food & energy0.50.30.60.60.70.30.66.3
Commodities less food & energy commodities0.4-0.40.20.70.80.20.57.1
New vehicles0.30.21.11.00.70.60.810.1
Used cars & trucks-0.2-3.8-0.41.81.6-0.4-0.17.8
Apparel0.70.6-0.80.70.8-0.10.25.1
Medical care commodities0.30.20.10.30.40.60.24.1
Services less energy services0.50.60.70.60.70.40.66.1
Shelter0.50.50.50.60.60.50.76.2
Transportation services0.42.03.11.32.1-0.50.511.3
Medical care services0.10.60.50.40.70.40.85.6
(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Bayou Deli and Casserole Shop in Shreveport opened their doors weeks before the pandemic. Owner John Holland says the past few months haven’t been easy and they’ve had to increase menu prices in order to make up for inflated costs.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from John Holland and an economy expert.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

