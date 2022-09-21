Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, it’s also affecting locally-owned restaurants.

Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open.

Although the U.S. Labor Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was in July, some people are still feeling the pain in their pockets.

Seasonally adjusted changes from preceding month Feb.

2022 Mar.

2022 Apr.

2022 May

2022 June

2022 July

2022 Aug.

2022 Unadjusted 12-mos. ended Aug. 2022 All items 0.8 1.2 0.3 1.0 1.3 0.0 0.1 8.3 Food 1.0 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.0 1.1 0.8 11.4 Food at home 1.4 1.5 1.0 1.4 1.0 1.3 0.7 13.5 Food away from home 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.9 0.7 0.9 8.0 Energy 3.5 11.0 -2.7 3.9 7.5 -4.6 -5.0 23.8 Energy commodities 6.7 18.1 -5.4 4.5 10.4 -7.6 -10.1 27.1 Gasoline (all types) 6.6 18.3 -6.1 4.1 11.2 -7.7 -10.6 25.6 Fuel Oil 7.7 22.3 2.7 16.9 -1.2 -11.0 -5.9 68.8 Energy services -0.4 1.8 1.3 3.0 3.5 0.1 2.1 19.8 Electricity -1.1 2.2 0.7 1.3 1.7 1.6 1.5 15.8 Utility (piped) gas service 1.5 0.6 3.1 8.0 8.2 -3.6 3.5 33.0 All items less food & energy 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.3 0.6 6.3 Commodities less food & energy commodities 0.4 -0.4 0.2 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.5 7.1 New vehicles 0.3 0.2 1.1 1.0 0.7 0.6 0.8 10.1 Used cars & trucks -0.2 -3.8 -0.4 1.8 1.6 -0.4 -0.1 7.8 Apparel 0.7 0.6 -0.8 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.2 5.1 Medical care commodities 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.2 4.1 Services less energy services 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.6 6.1 Shelter 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.7 6.2 Transportation services 0.4 2.0 3.1 1.3 2.1 -0.5 0.5 11.3 Medical care services 0.1 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.4 0.8 5.6 (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Bayou Deli and Casserole Shop in Shreveport opened their doors weeks before the pandemic. Owner John Holland says the past few months haven’t been easy and they’ve had to increase menu prices in order to make up for inflated costs.

