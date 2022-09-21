Ask the Doctor
Ochsner LSU Health hosting walk-in flu clinic ahead of flu season

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In preparation for the upcoming flu season, LSU Health is hosting a walk-in flu vaccine event at the Ambulatory Care Center.

On Sept. 24, LSU Health will be hosting a walk-in clinic for the flu vaccine at the Ambulatory Care Center, located at 1602 Kings Hwy., Shreveport.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The clinic will be offering flu shots to those 6-months-old or older. Higher doses will be available to those who are 65-years-old or older. The clinic will also provide Flublock to people who are allergic to eggs.

Insurance will be accepted at the clinic and walk-ins are welcome, but it is recommended you make an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call (318) 626-0050 or schedule through my.ochsner.org.

