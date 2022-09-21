Nearing record heat to start Fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! It sure isn’t going to be feeling like Fall despite the season beginning tomorrow, regardless I will be celebrating the start of the cooler season, regardless of how it will feel! So let us get into it. Sunny and hot today again with highs in the upper-90s. A few clouds will pop up during the afternoon, and with them, a stray random shower may happen. Heat index values, what it feels like outside, will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees at times. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s, mostly clear and muggy.

Tomorrow is the start of the Fall Season. Yes! The Autumnal Equinox is upon us. What’s the high? 100. You read that right, we are forecasting 100 degrees for the high tomorrow, which is very very close to a record high for the day. Sunny and hot again tomorrow, very similar to today actually. Upper-60s will be possible tomorrow night, these clear nights allowing for quick cooling of the surface.

Looking at the extended forecast we are seeing continued heat into the weekend, though a weak cold front will bring some slight relief from the humidity on Friday. Sunday sees rain chances from another cold front that is expected to move into the ArkLaTex, which from what we can see now, may drop our temperatures next week into the 80s. We’ll see!

