National Seat Check Saturday; free car seat installation and giveaway hosted by the LSP

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To save lives, Louisiana State Police and Buckle Up Louisiana are offering free child car seats and booster seats.

On Sept 24, the National Seat Check Saturday, child seat giveaway, will be happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, located at 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport. No appointment is necessary for this event.

Your child’s safety is important, without the proper seating and restraints their life could be endangered in the case of an accident. Motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of children.

Under federal law, all children must be restrained in an approved child seat that is appropriate for the child’s age and size. The federal weight and age restriction for needing a child safety seat is up to 65 lbs, up to eight years of age, or under 65 inches tall. (Until they are 12 years old). Each state has different guidelines to be followed, visit this site to learn about your state’s guidelines.

What you need to qualify for a free seat:

Vehicle and child must be present.

The child must be at least 4 years old, 50 pounds, and has outgrown their child’s safety seat by weight or height.

The child does not pass the “5-step Test”

What you can learn:

How to select the proper seat.

How to ensure your child is placed in the restraint properly.

How to ensure the restraint is properly installed in the vehicle.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/BuckleUpLouisiana or the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1270677047038845

